Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Baby

18 Unbreakable Rules That Keep Your Relationship Tight

byJan 12, 2017
1 / 18
Twenty20

Do your own thing

"Togetherness is a wonderful thing, but too much togetherness can make you want to strangle someone." (Please don't steal this, because I'm about to paint it on a mason jar and sell it on Etsy.)

What I'm trying to say is, time apart is essential for a healthy relationship. Have your own interests and encourage your partner to do the same. It's OK not to go to the same concerts or watch the same movies. Soon enough you'll be playing bingo together every day, so relish your separate interests while you can.

Share this on Facebook?

Explore More: relationships, health, marriage
RELATED

Dose of Cute: Babies Find Mom's Lipstick
More from baby

There's an Easy Solution to the Childcare Shortage Problem for Working Parents
Jan 12, 2017

18 Unbreakable Rules That Keep Your Relationship Tight
Jan 12, 2017

Dose of Cute: Babies Find Mom's Lipstick
Jan 12, 2017

The 10 Most Popular Baby Names of 2016
Jan 11, 2017

48 Hilarious Baby Photos
Jan 10, 2017

Hey Moms, You Can Formula Feed and Breastfeed at the Same Time
Jan 09, 2017

After the Baby We Got Rid Of Our Dog
Jan 03, 2017

I’m an Attachment Parent, and I’m Judging You Right Now
Jan 03, 2017

7 No-Cost Ways to Get Away From Mom Life

Dec 30, 2016
More Results