Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Baby

Florence Leung's Widower Urges New Moms To Not Feel Pressure To Exclusively Breastfeed

byJan 19, 2017

Earlier this week Kim Chen, widower of Florence Leung, the first-time mother who suffered from such severe postpartum depression that she committed suicide, took to Facebook urging new mothers to seek help. “For all the new moms experiencing low mood or anxiety, please seek help and talk about your feelings. You are Not alone. You are Not a bad mother.”

RELATED: Another First-Time Mom with Postpartum Depression Takes Her Own Life

Beyond urging moms to seek help for postpartum depression, Chen also acknowledges the crazy guilt that many new moms feel when they end up unable to exclusively breastfeed and has a strong message to send to those conflicted moms: “Do not EVER feel bad or guilty about not being able to ‘exclusively breastfeed’ even though you may feel the pressure to do so based on posters in maternity wards, brochures in prenatal classes, and teachings at breastfeeding classes. Apparently the hospitals are designated ‘baby-friendly’ only if they promote exclusive-breastfeeding.”

Clearly his wife, like so many new moms, had felt an extreme pressure to breastfeed and he shares a critical message that every mother needs to hear, “While agreeing to the benefits of breast milk, there NEEDS to be an understanding that it is OK to supplement with formula, and that formula is a completely viable option.”

“Baby-friendly” policies by definition should be mother-friendly policies.

I've said it before and I'll say it again: The pressure mothers feel to exclusively breastfeed is outrageous.

I’ll never forget how hard I cried the first time I gave my son a bottle of formula. I was wracked with guilt, convinced I was a horrible mother because I couldn’t manage to exclusively breastfeed my son. It took years to get over the guilt and shame. While I didn't experience postpartum depression, I did suffer from postpartum anxiety and it was one of many reasons I couldn’t exclusively breastfeed my son.

Baby

Hey Moms, You Can Formula Feed and Breastfeed at the Same Time

Baby

17 Formula-Feeding Moms Speak Their Minds

Baby

Inside The Black Market of Breast Milk Donation

I, like Kim Leung, do not wish to argue the value of breastfeeding, but I would love to destigmatize formula feeding. Almost every mom I know struggled with breastfeeding, especially in the beginning, and we need to put more emphasis on supporting mothers no matter how they feed their babies. Formula isn't poison, it isn't the devil, and for many babies and mothers, it's necessary for a happy and healthy life.

No one would argue that a baby is better off without a mother. “Baby-friendly” policies by definition should be mother-friendly policies.

RELATED: Dear Mom You Tried To Breastfeed And Couldn't

In his powerful post Kim also shares an article about another new mother who had lost her battle with postpartum depression. The post was written by her best friend and while she didn’t go into details about her friend’s struggle with breastfeeding she did urge “those breastfeeding mothers taking Reglan (metoclopramide) to increase milk supply: stop and do research. Reglan has detrimental side effects such as new or worsening depression, suicidal ideation and suicide. Supplement with formula if needed. Your baby will be just as perfect and healthy with or without the breast milk. Having more breast milk is not worth sacrificing your mental health or possibly your life.”

A mother’s health and well-being should have just as much value and support as her baby’s. We need to relieve the pressure from new moms to exclusively breastfeed and spend some of that energy encouraging them to take care of themselves and get help when they need it. Sometimes that help comes in a powder—a wonderful nutritionally balanced powder—that helps their baby grow.

By now we should all know that breast isn’t always best. And that's absolutely OK.

Share this on Facebook?

Photograph by: Kim Chen

RELATED

12 Moms Tell Us the Best Parts of Each Childhood Stage
More from baby

For the Love of God, Don't Tell Me to Sleep When the Baby Sleeps!
Jan 19, 2017

Oh Baby! Editor's Picks: January
Jan 19, 2017

Florence Leung's Widower Urges New Moms To Not Feel Pressure To Exclusively Breastfeed
Jan 19, 2017

The One Reason I Almost Didn't Have Kids
Jan 13, 2017

Inside The Black Market of Breast Milk Donation
Jan 13, 2017

There's an Easy Solution to the Childcare Shortage Problem for Working Parents
Jan 12, 2017

18 Unbreakable Rules That Keep Your Relationship Tight
Jan 12, 2017

Dose of Cute: Babies Find Mom's Lipstick
Jan 12, 2017

The 10 Most Popular Baby Names of 2016
Jan 11, 2017
More Results