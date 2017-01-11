Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Fashionista Moms You Have to See From Fall Family Fest

Jan 11, 2017
Street Style Mamas

At our annual Fall Family Fest that took place in Palos Verdes, California, we couldn't help but notice a slew of moms were rocking the coolest ensembles. From distressed denim to a curve-hugging dress, they were soaking up the West Coast sun (mid-70s in November, holla) with their babes, proving that having a kid (or three) doesn't stop them from showing off their personal style.

