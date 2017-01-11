Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Club Momme, Cherokee Host Toddler Event in LA

byJan 11, 2017
Club Momme, Cherokee and Alliance of Moms hosted an adorable toddler event at kid-friendly restaurant Au Fudge in West Hollywood on August 3.

Featuring Cherokee's line of clothes for kids ages 3-10, the "feels good" event also offered fun crafts for the children. Boys and girls of local influencers colored canvas bags, got their nails done by Nail Garden and made gorgeous flower crowns, courtesy of mom.me. Moms also left with complimentary necklaces from LA jeweler London Manori.

Taking the "feels good" theme a little further, Cherokee even donated $1,000 worth of clothing to Alliance of Moms.

