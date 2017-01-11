Club Momme, Cherokee Host Toddler Event in LA

Everything you need to know about the whole pregnancy journey with advice from experts and other moms who've been there.
Club Momme, Cherokee and Alliance of Moms hosted an adorable toddler event at kid-friendly restaurant Au Fudge in West Hollywood on August 3.
Featuring Cherokee's line of clothes for kids ages 3-10, the "feels good" event also offered fun crafts for the children. Boys and girls of local influencers colored canvas bags, got their nails done by Nail Garden and made gorgeous flower crowns, courtesy of mom.me. Moms also left with complimentary necklaces from LA jeweler London Manori.
Taking the "feels good" theme a little further, Cherokee even donated $1,000 worth of clothing to Alliance of Moms.