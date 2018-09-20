Kristen Bell Admits to Smoking Weed in Front of Her Sober Husband

In an interview with podcast "WTF," the 38-year-old actress from "The Good Place" told host Marc Maron that even though her husband Dax Shepard has been sober for 14 years, she still enjoys smoking a little weed every now and then.
"We talk very openly about drugs and alcohol,” Bell said, despite her husband's past struggles.
She also admitted that—although she's never (that she could recall) taken ecstasy or tried cocaine—she does occasionally smoke weed.
“Weed rules,” she joked. “Weed is my drug of choice, for sure.”
Maron, a recovering addict himself, then asked how she determines when it’s appropriate to smoke, knowing that her husband cannot partake.
“Like, once a week, if I’m exhausted and we’re about to sit down and watch '60 Minutes,'” she replied. “Why not?”
She then explained that it’s not as difficult for Shepard to witness her smoking pot as one might imagine. “He likes drugs and alcohol,” she said. “He’s just aware that he lost his privilege with them because he can’t handle it. His brain does not have the chemistry to handle it.”
Earlier this month, Bell—who supports her husband’s sobriety 100 percent—acknowledged his hard work and dedication on Instagram.
"I know how much you loved using,” she wrote. “I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it. I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night.”
Still, that doesn’t mean that Bell, who never had "relationship issues" with marijuana, should have to break up with it now, especially since her husband is a firm believer that “you shouldn’t leave earth without trying ecstasy or mushrooms.”