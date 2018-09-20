Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Kristen Bell Admits to Smoking Weed in Front of Her Sober Husband

Sep 20, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

In an interview with podcast "WTF," the 38-year-old actress from "The Good Place" told host Marc Maron that even though her husband Dax Shepard has been sober for 14 years, she still enjoys smoking a little weed every now and then.

"We talk very openly about drugs and alcohol,” Bell said, despite her husband's past struggles.

She also admitted that—although she's never (that she could recall) taken ecstasy or tried cocaine—she does occasionally smoke weed.

“Weed rules,” she joked. “Weed is my drug of choice, for sure.”

Maron, a recovering addict himself, then asked how she determines when it’s appropriate to smoke, knowing that her husband cannot partake.

“Like, once a week, if I’m exhausted and we’re about to sit down and watch '60 Minutes,'” she replied. “Why not?”

She then explained that it’s not as difficult for Shepard to witness her smoking pot as one might imagine. “He likes drugs and alcohol,” she said. “He’s just aware that he lost his privilege with them because he can’t handle it. His brain does not have the chemistry to handle it.”

Earlier this month, Bell—who supports her husband’s sobriety 100 percent—acknowledged his hard work and dedication on Instagram.

kristenanniebell

To the man mocked me in our wedding photos because I cried too many tears of joy, Who wore a baby Bjorn for 2 straight years to show his girls how to be as adventurous as possible, Who held our dear little shakey mann pup for 8 hrs straight on the day we had to put him down, I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it. I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night. You never fail to make amends, or say sorry when its needed. You are always available to guide me, and all of our friends, with open ears and tough love when its needed most. You have become the fertilizer in the garden of our life, encouraging everyone to grow. I'm so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves. You have certainly inspired me to do so. I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work. You set an excellent example of being human. Happy 14th year sobriety birthday, @daxshepard. Xoxo

"I know how much you loved using,” she wrote. “I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it. I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night.”

Still, that doesn’t mean that Bell, who never had "relationship issues" with marijuana, should have to break up with it now, especially since her husband is a firm believer that “you shouldn’t leave earth without trying ecstasy or mushrooms.”

