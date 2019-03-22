Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

The First Look at the 'Dora the Explorer' Live-Action Movie Is Here

Mar 22, 2019
Photograph by Paramount Pictures

It looks like we have another film to add to the growing list of movies to see this year. In case you didn't know, a live-action "Dora the Explorer" movie is coming to theaters this summer and it's getting mixed reactions. Some people are here for it, while others think the star looks too mature to play kids' favorite exploradora.

Isabela Moner is set to star as Dora in the upcoming film, "Dora and the Lost City of Gold."

Photograph by Paramount Pictures

The 17-year-old, who voiced Kate in "Dora and Friends: Into the City!", will ready her backpack as she sets off to save her family and solve a mystery. This Dora the Explorer adaptation will "take the beloved adventurer through the rough-and-tumbles of adolescent crushes and familial relationships — all while solving the mystery of a lost Inca civilization," People magazine notes.

Eva Longoria, Benicio Del Toro and Michael Peña are some of the stars set to join in on the adventure.

Photograph by Splash News

Danny Trejo will lend his voice to the beloved character Boots, and Jeffrey Walhberg (Mark and Donnie Wahlberg's nephew) will star alongside Isabela as Diego.

(Fun fact: Isabela starred in two projects with Mark Wahlberg: "Transformers: The Lost Knight" and "Instant Family.")

The movie poster looks mighty interesting.

It looks like we'll get a peek at the movie trailer this Saturday during the Kids' Choice Awards on Nickelodeon. (We'll be tuning in — because kids.)

But people still seem confused about the project.

Like, who this Dora the Explorer is supposed to be for.

Much of the reaction to this "Dora" live-action movie has been the same: Dora looks really grown and seems to attract more of the older crowd with her image than children who actually watch "Dora the Explorer" on television and read the books.

Guess we'll have to wait and see.

"Dora and the Lost City of Gold" is set to hit theaters August 2.



