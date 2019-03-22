The First Look at the 'Dora the Explorer' Live-Action Movie Is Here

It looks like we have another film to add to the growing list of movies to see this year. In case you didn't know, a live-action "Dora the Explorer" movie is coming to theaters this summer and it's getting mixed reactions. Some people are here for it, while others think the star looks too mature to play kids' favorite exploradora.
Isabela Moner is set to star as Dora in the upcoming film, "Dora and the Lost City of Gold."
The 17-year-old, who voiced Kate in "Dora and Friends: Into the City!", will ready her backpack as she sets off to save her family and solve a mystery. This Dora the Explorer adaptation will "take the beloved adventurer through the rough-and-tumbles of adolescent crushes and familial relationships — all while solving the mystery of a lost Inca civilization," People magazine notes.
Eva Longoria, Benicio Del Toro and Michael Peña are some of the stars set to join in on the adventure.
Danny Trejo will lend his voice to the beloved character Boots, and Jeffrey Walhberg (Mark and Donnie Wahlberg's nephew) will star alongside Isabela as Diego.
(Fun fact: Isabela starred in two projects with Mark Wahlberg: "Transformers: The Lost Knight" and "Instant Family.")
The movie poster looks mighty interesting.
¡Come on, vámonos! 🐒 Check out the new poster for Dora and the Lost City of Gold, swinging into theatres this summer! Don’t miss the trailer when it debuts on the @Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards this Saturday, 3/23 at 8/7c! #DoraMovie pic.twitter.com/Kuy6ThQa8I— Dora and the Lost City of Gold (@DoraMovie) March 21, 2019
It looks like we'll get a peek at the movie trailer this Saturday during the Kids' Choice Awards on Nickelodeon. (We'll be tuning in — because kids.)
But people still seem confused about the project.
Like, who this Dora the Explorer is supposed to be for.
Much of the reaction to this "Dora" live-action movie has been the same: Dora looks really grown and seems to attract more of the older crowd with her image than children who actually watch "Dora the Explorer" on television and read the books.
Guess we'll have to wait and see.
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold" is set to hit theaters August 2.
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.