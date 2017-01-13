Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Entertainment

20 Celebrity Moms Who Changed Their Names

byJan 13, 2017
1 / 20
Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde

Born as: Olivia Jane Cockburn

After little Olivia Jane Cockburn played Gwendolyn in a high school performance of Oscar Wilde's "The Importance of Being Earnest," the mom of Otis and Daisy decided to change her last name as a tribute.

Photo via Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Love this? Follow us on Pinterest.

Explore More: celebrities
RELATED

PBS Kids Has Big News That Children Will Love
More from entertainment

20 Celebrity Moms Who Changed Their Names
Jan 13, 2017

Moms The Word: Mommy Guilty Pleasure
Jan 11, 2017

Will and Kate Through the Years
Jan 10, 2017

Movie Review: 'Hidden Figures'
Jan 06, 2017

Dose of Cute: Babies Sleep Talking
Jan 05, 2017

How to Find a Kid-Friendly Holiday Movie
Dec 21, 2016

Jessica Hall: The Motherhood Questionnaire
Dec 19, 2016

Where Celeb Families Holiday
Dec 19, 2016

20 Best Family Movies of 2016
Dec 19, 2016
More Results