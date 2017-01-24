The 20 Best Grammy Tributes





1 / 21

These Grammy tributes stole the awards show

Each year, the Grammy Awards ceremony promises two things: an incredible show and eclectic, groove-worthy tributes to some of the most amazing recording artists of our time. Stroll through the archives to relive some of the most vibrant, awe-inspiring performances that deserve to be danced to once more.

Share This on Facebook?

Explore More: celebrities