Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Entertainment

You'll Never Guess Who Wrote These 20 Songs

byJan 18, 2017
1 / 21
Rex / Rex USA

Get the juicy details on who actually wrote these famous tracks

It's fun to imagine our favorite musicians leaning over sheet music, pencil between their teeth, refining their next lyrical masterpiece. What many of us don't realize is that some of our favorite chart-topping songs were actually written by other singers we know and admire. Find out who was really behind the songs that made you swoon.

Share This on Facebook?

Explore More: celebrities
RELATED

Pink Shares Why Daughter Willow Is 'Weepy' Around Baby Brother
More from entertainment

You'll Never Guess Who Wrote These 20 Songs
Jan 18, 2017

Famous People Before They Were Famous
Jan 17, 2017

The 21 Most Outrageous Grammy Outfits
Jan 17, 2017

20 Celebrity Moms Who Changed Their Names
Jan 13, 2017

Moms The Word: Mommy Guilty Pleasure
Jan 11, 2017

Will and Kate Through the Years
Jan 10, 2017

Movie Review: 'Hidden Figures'
Jan 06, 2017

Dose of Cute: Babies Sleep Talking
Jan 05, 2017

How to Find a Kid-Friendly Holiday Movie
Dec 21, 2016
More Results