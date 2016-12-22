Amazing Christmas Day Treats

Everything you need to know about the whole pregnancy journey with advice from experts and other moms who've been there.
From the hilarious to the heartwarming to the latest and greatest parenting topics, we've got parenting covered.
We need to take care of ourselves, too! We've got delicious and easy recipes, the latest fashion and home decor trends, health topics that impact every woman and so much more. So grab a cup of coffee and dig in.
It truly takes a village to raise a child, and we're here for you! Link up with a community of moms just like you and learn about fabulous events in your area plus amazing product giveaways, discounts and more!
For kids and adults alike, Christmas morning is a culmination of anticipation that makes everything feel magical. But in all the excitement of waking up, spending time with family and opening gifts, you still need to eat. Christmas morning breakfast should be as special as the day itself. Ideally, it should also be quick to prepare or easy to make-ahead so no one is stuck in the kitchen away from the rest of the family. Here are ten easy breakfast ideas for a magical Christmas morning.
Click here to follow us on Pinterest for more!