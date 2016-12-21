10 Delicious Recipes to Keep Your Diet on Track

1/10 Vegetable Black Bean Soup This is a good way to use up all of your vegetables and warm the cockles of your soul in the process during the dead of winter. Serve with a side of rustic French bread and you’ve got yourself a hearty and healthy meal. Image and recipe via Fat-Free Vegan Kitchen

2/10 Turkey Tacos A twist on everybody’s favorite taco night, use ground turkey instead of beef for a leaner and healthier option! Use iceberg lettuce shells instead of tortillas for fewer calories and an added crunch. Add black beans, romaine lettuce, some cheese and your favorite hot sauce and have yourself a wintry fiesta! Image via Dashing Dish

3/10 Quinoa Salad Quinoa is a superfood that is not only a great alternative to rice, but also really great for your health! This recipe is so simple and can easily be made with items that you already have in your pantry. Throw in whatever you like and create your very own homemade burrito bowl. Chipotle ain’t got nothin’ on you. Image via Diet Hood

4/10 Brown Rice Jambalaya This dish is filling and definitely is not lacking in flavor. It’s a healthy and satisfying meal that is perfect for the cold winter weather. Kicking up the heat will slim your waistline and get you sweating a little bit too. Image via Domesticate Me

5/10 Roasted Vegetables Buy your favorite vegetables, throw them all in a roasting pan with olive oil and voila! You’ve got a delicious and nutritious winter meal or side dish! Make enough for leftovers the next few days, too, so you’ll have some prepared vegetables and no excuse to not include them in your meals! Image via Foodness Gracious

6/10 Brown Sugar Honey Marinated Salmon Salmon is one of the best foods for you, as it’s packed full of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Since the body can’t make omega-3’s, the best way to obtain them is through food. This is why you must add a salmon dish to your repertoire, and we love this mouth-watering brown sugar honey salmon to do just that. Add a side of quinoa or brown rice and some steamed broccoli or asparagus, and you’ve got yourself a meal packed with all things delicious and nutritious! Image via Ambitious Kitchen

7/10 Homemade Granola Sure you can buy a box from the grocery store, but granola is so easy to make at home, you’re going to wonder why you haven’t been doing this for years! When you make your own, it’s not only healthy but you know everything that’s in it, too! You can also play around with your recipe and customize it to your liking! It makes for a great snack that isn’t just for breakfast anymore. Image via Lovely Little Kitchen

8/10 Frittata A healthier option than a quiche because it doesn’t have a pie crust, a frittata is sure to fill you up and satisfy you for hours. You can add as many vegetables as you like, and the eggs provide an excellent source of protein, so you stay fuller longer and are less prone to mindless snacking. Sounds good to me! Image via Whole Lifestyle Nutrition

9/10 Mediterranean Baked Chicken This is a hearty and wholesome dish that is simple to make and will last for days after. This baked chicken dish will fill you up and keep you satisfied for hours, plus it’s a one-dish meal so the clean up is a breeze! Image via The Clever Carrot