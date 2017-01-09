10 Recipes That Celebrate Winter Produce





Warm Quinoa, Kale and Delicata Squash Salad

Kale salads are certainly ubiquitous these days, so we're always excited to see a new way to approach them. This salad is a current favorite. It's a colorful mash-up of roasted delicata squash, avocado, cranberries and almonds, all laid atop a bed of kale and quinoa. High in protein, naturally gluten-free, filling and delicious.

Recipe via The Green Life

