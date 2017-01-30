In the new book "Melissa's Southern Cookbook: Tried and True Family Recipes" by Melissa Sperka, she writes, "I can’t think of anything that goes better with sausage than French toast or pancakes with plenty of pure maple syrup. This overnight casserole turns mini croissants into a cross between the two. The sausage links and croissants are soaked overnight in a creamy maple syrup–laced egg custard. In the morning, uncover and bake until puffy and golden. Add a sprinkle of powdered sugar and a drizzle of maple syrup and you’ll think you’re dining al fresco in a French bistro instead of at your own kitchen table at home."
Maple Sausage Croissant Breakfast Bake
Makes
1212 servings
Meal break
Prep 10 minutes
Cook 50 minutes
Total 60 minutes
- 16 fully cooked breakfast sausage links
- 16 baked mini croissants
- 6 large eggs
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 1/3 cup pure maple syrup
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Powdered sugar and pure maple syrup, for serving
Ingredients:
Directions:
- 1. Spray an 8 x 12-inch shallow casserole dish with cooking spray. Set aside. Cut the sausage links into thirds and the mini croissants into fourths.
- 2. Arrange in the prepared baking dish.
- 3. In a small mixing bowl with a spout, whisk together the eggs, cream, milk, maple syrup, granulated sugar, and salt.
- 4. Pour evenly over the croissants and sausages.
- 5. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
- 6. To bake, preheat the oven to 325.
-
- 7. Remove the plastic wrap.
- 8. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until puffy and golden.
- 9. Serve immediately, dusted with powdered sugar and a drizzle of maple syrup.
Available at Amazon. Excerpted from "Melissa's Southern Cookbook: Tried and True Family Recipes" by Melissa Sperka. (The Countryman Press 2016).