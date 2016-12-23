Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Look Out for These Food Trends in 2017

byDec 23, 2016
Black Garlic

At a BittenLA conference in October, food experts and innovators gave us the lowdown on what they think will be the next big thing. Lucky for you, you'll also be in the know. Get ready to incorporate these trend-setting ingredients at your next family party!

Karen Caplan, daughter of produce pioneer Frieda Caplan (who introduced kiwis to the United States) and mompreneur behind Frieda's Inc., got us excited about some still overlooked foods.

One is the sweet yet savory black garlic, which not only tastes amazing (think a caramelized, teriyaki flavor) but also has great health benefits. Though the fermented garlic has been hugely popular in Korea, it only gained popularity in the West after several revealing studies, including how black garlic has twice as many antioxidants as raw garlic.

