There are just some dishes that are universally beloved, and spaghetti and meatballs is one of those dishes.
This twist on the traditional serves it up in individual portions, baked in muffin tins, turning a family-style dish into a party-perfect, game-day-ready treat.
Simply toss cooked spaghetti with some marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella, and bake in muffin tins. Pop a meatball into each cup and you're ready to serve.
These would also make a welcome change from the usual lunchbox fare, don't you think?
I've included a favorite recipe for homemade meatballs but feel free to use precooked meatballs to make things even easier!
Spaghetti and Meatball "Muffins"
Makes
1212 "muffins"
Meal lunch, dinner, snack, appetizer
Prep 20 minutes
Cook 25 minutes
Total 45 minutes
- 12 ounces spaghetti
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella
- 3 cups marinara sauce, divided
- 1 1/2 pounds ground beef
- 1/3 cup grated parmesan
- 1/3 cup bread crumbs
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley, plus additional for garnishing
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- salt and pepper
Ingredients:
Directions:
- 1. Pre-heat oven to 375; line a baking sheet with foil and top with a wire rack that's been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. Generously grease a 12-cup muffin tin (or line with cupcake liners as shown).
- 2. Cook the pasta for 1 to 2 minutes less than the suggested cooking time; drain and rinse with cold water. When cool enough to handle toss with the mozzarella and 2 cups of the marinara sauce. Divide evenly between the 12 muffin cups, making a well in the center of each.
- 3. Make the meatballs by mixing the ground beef, parmesan, bread crumbs, eggs, parsley, garlic powder and salt and pepper to taste. Form into 24 meatballs and set atop the wire rack.
- 4. Bake the meatballs and the spaghetti "muffins" for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool slightly. Carefully remove the muffins and transfer to a serving tray. Place a meatball in each, top with a spoonful of the remaining sauce and sprinkle with a bit of parsley (you can freeze the leftover meatballs for another use). Serve warm.
