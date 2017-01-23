If you've never tried monkey bread before, you're in for a treat. And if you've only had it on the "sweet side," get ready—it's just as amazing savory, too!
Monkey bread uses cut-up refrigerated biscuits, tossed in butter and seasonings and baked in a Bundt or tube pan. The biscuits puff up and rise in the oven, and the outsides become browned and caramelized. Sounds delicious, right?
Well, in this version, we've stepped things up just a bit. Each biscuit quarter is stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella, making each piece a mini pizza "bite" that is nothing less than addictive!
Serve this up with your favorite pizza sauce. It's a perfect game-day snack, dinner-party starter or any time you're in the mood for some amazing cheesy goodness! Like, now, for instance!
Pizza Monkey Bread
-
Makes
66 - 8 servings
-
Meal snack
-
Prep 20 minutes
-
Cook 30 minutes
-
Total 50 minutes
- 1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon each dried oregano, basil, parsley
- 2 16-ounce cans refrigerated biscuit dough; each biscuit cut into quarters
- 64 pieces mini pepperoni
- 16-ounce block mozzarella, cut into 64 cubes
- 1/4 cup grated parmesan
- pizza sauce, for dipping
Ingredients:
Directions:
- 1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees; grease a standard-size bundt or tube pan.
-
- 2. Melt the butter in a small saucepan over low heat; when melted, remove from heat and stir in the garlic and herbs. Set aside to cool slightly.
-
- 3. Working with one biscuit quarter at a time, flatten and stretch to create a square shape (as shown). Place a slice of pepperoni and a cube of mozzarella in the center, bring up the sides and pinch to seal. Place in a large bowl and repeat with remaining ingredients.
-
- 4. Pour the butter mixture and the parmesan into the bowl and toss gently but thoroughly, separating the pieces as you go to make sure they're coated on all sides.
-
- 5. Place the biscuit pieces into your prepared pan and bake for 30 minutes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes then invert onto a serving tray. Serve warm, passing pizza sauce for dipping.
-
Images via Sheri Silver