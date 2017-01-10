Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Food

20 Kid-Friendly Soup Recipes

byJan 10, 2017
1 / 20

Pasta e Fagioli

A tomato-based pasta and sausage soup that the whole crew will love. For pickier palates, use a mild sausage or ground beef.

Recipe via Damn Delicious

Explore More: recipes, dinner, lunch, picky eater
RELATED

Look Out for These Food Trends in 2017
More from food

20 Kid-Friendly Soup Recipes

Jan 10, 2017

10 Recipes That Celebrate Winter Produce
Jan 09, 2017

Game-Day Buffalo Popcorn Recipe
Jan 05, 2017

Spaghetti and Meatball 'Muffins'
Jan 04, 2017

Easy Winter Comfort Foods
Dec 30, 2016

Look Out for These Food Trends in 2017
Dec 23, 2016

Bright Winter Salads
Dec 23, 2016

Surprising Treats You Can Make with Leftover Champagne
Dec 22, 2016

Amazing Christmas Day Treats
Dec 22, 2016
More Results