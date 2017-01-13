In the Kitchen with Amelia & Teddy: Cabbage and Cream on Toast

Cabbage and Cream on Toast
-
Makes
44
-
Meal Snack, Dinner
-
Prep 12 minutes
-
Cook 50-55 minutes
-
Total 60 minutes
Ingredients:
Directions:
- 1. Pull away any bruised outer leaves from the cabbage and trim its root end to remove any dirt. Next, cut the cabbage into quarters, and then cut each quarter in half lengthwise, trying to keep a little bit of the core in each wedge. (The core will help to hold the wedge intact, so that it doesn't fall apart in the pan.) You should wind up with 8 wedges of equal size.
-
- 2. In a large (12-inch) skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the cabbage wedges, arranging them in a single crowded layer with one of the cut sides down. Allow them to cook, undisturbed, until the downward facing side is nicely browned, 5 to 8 minutes. Then, using a pair of tongs, gently turn the wedges onto their other cut side.
-
- 3. When the second side has browned, sprinkle the salt over the wedges, and add the cream. Cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid, and reduce the heat so that the liquid stays at a slow, gentle simmer. Cook for 20 minutes, then remove the lid and gently, using tongs, flip the wedges. Cook for another 20 minutes, or until the cabbage is very tender and yields easily when pierced with a thin, sharp knife.
-
- 4. While the cabbage is simmering, preheat your oven to 400F.
-
- 5. Place the slices of sourdough bread on a baking sheet and drizzle a good amount of olive oil over top. (Better to err on the side of too much than too little.) Toast the bread in the oven until golden, about 5 to 8 minutes.
-
- 6. Once the cabbage is done, add the lemon juice, and shake the pan to distribute it evenly. Simmer, uncovered, for a few minutes more to thicken the cream to a glaze that loosely coats the cabbage. Using tongs, place a few wedges of the cabbage on top of the toasted bread, making sure to finish with a few spoonfuls of the cream. Serve immediately, with a knife and fork and additional salt at the table.
-
Adapted from A House Made Life