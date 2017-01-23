2-Ingredient Nutella Waffles

In the world of sweets and treats, “good” often means “complicated.”
But sometimes? It doesn’t. Sometimes it’s easy. Super easy. Two-ingredient easy, like these Nutella-stuffed waffles. I know—you’re saying, “How can waffles be two ingredients?”
When you use puff pastry, that’s how.
I was scrolling through Pinterest a while back when I noticed a picture of puff pastry dough put through a waffle maker (genius, right?). I immediately imagined all those flaky layers, enveloped in a crisp, buttery exterior. And then I imagined it stuffed with Nutella (cause, that’s how I roll).
It is seriously just that easy. Thaw your dough, cut it to fit your waffle iron and layer the pastry with Nutella. Heat up in your waffle iron and you’ve got a decadent, indulgent and impressive dessert that only requires a dusting of powdered sugar, a scoop (or two) of ice cream, or a dollop of whipped cream. (Or all three—no judging here.)
Nutella-Stuffed Puff Pastry Waffles
-
Makes
44 waffles
-
Meal snack, dessert
-
Prep 5 minutes
-
Cook 10 minutes
-
Total 15 minutes
- one 17-ounce package frozen puff pastry, thawed but still cold
- 1/4 - 1/2 cup Nutella
- powdered sugar, whipped cream or ice cream to accompany
Ingredients:
Directions:
- 1. Pre-heat your waffle iron according to directions.
-
- 2. Working with one sheet at a time, unfold the pastry and press lightly to smooth out any creases.
-
- 3. Cut the sheet in half and then trim each half to fit your waffle iron. Spread one half liberally with the Nutella, leaving a 1/2" border on all sides. Top with the other half, place in your waffle iron and cook for 6 - 10 minutes (check after 6 minutes). Pastry should be golden brown.
-
- 4. Remove waffle and repeat with remaining pastry and Nutella. Serve warm, with accompaniments if desired.
-
Images via Sheri Silver