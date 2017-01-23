Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

2-Ingredient Nutella Waffles

byJan 23, 2017

In the world of sweets and treats, “good” often means “complicated.”

But sometimes? It doesn’t. Sometimes it’s easy. Super easy. Two-ingredient easy, like these Nutella-stuffed waffles. I know—you’re saying, “How can waffles be two ingredients?”

When you use puff pastry, that’s how.

I was scrolling through Pinterest a while back when I noticed a picture of puff pastry dough put through a waffle maker (genius, right?). I immediately imagined all those flaky layers, enveloped in a crisp, buttery exterior. And then I imagined it stuffed with Nutella (cause, that’s how I roll).

It is seriously just that easy. Thaw your dough, cut it to fit your waffle iron and layer the pastry with Nutella. Heat up in your waffle iron and you’ve got a decadent, indulgent and impressive dessert that only requires a dusting of powdered sugar, a scoop (or two) of ice cream, or a dollop of whipped cream. (Or all three—no judging here.)

Nutella-Stuffed Puff Pastry Waffles

  • Makes

    4

    4 waffles
  • Meal
    snack, dessert
  • Prep

    5 minutes
  • Cook

    10 minutes
  • Total

    15 minutes

    Ingredients:

  • one 17-ounce package frozen puff pastry, thawed but still cold
  • 1/4 - 1/2 cup Nutella
  • powdered sugar, whipped cream or ice cream to accompany

Directions:

  • 1. Pre-heat your waffle iron according to directions.

  • 2. Working with one sheet at a time, unfold the pastry and press lightly to smooth out any creases.

  • 3. Cut the sheet in half and then trim each half to fit your waffle iron. Spread one half liberally with the Nutella, leaving a 1/2" border on all sides. Top with the other half, place in your waffle iron and cook for 6 - 10 minutes (check after 6 minutes). Pastry should be golden brown.

  • 4. Remove waffle and repeat with remaining pastry and Nutella. Serve warm, with accompaniments if desired.

Images via Sheri Silver

