Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Food

The Coziest Chili Recipes

byJan 19, 2017
1 / 20

Slow-Cooker Three-Bean Chili

With a simple ingredient list and largely hands-off cook time, this mild chili is a family-friendly back-pocket recipe that's bound to become your new weeknight savior.

Recipe via Kitchen Treaty

RELATED

15 Snackadiums for Next-Level Game Day Parties
More from food

20 Juice and Smoothie Recipes to Keep You Healthy

Jan 19, 2017

The Coziest Chili Recipes
Jan 19, 2017

In the Kitchen with Amelia & Teddy: Cabbage and Cream on Toast
Jan 13, 2017

Easy Winter Comfort Foods
Jan 12, 2017

15 Snackadiums for Next-Level Game Day Parties
Jan 12, 2017

20 Healthy Snacks You Won’t Feel Guilty Serving (or Eating)
Jan 12, 2017

20 Kid-Friendly Soup Recipes

Jan 10, 2017

10 Recipes That Celebrate Winter Produce
Jan 09, 2017

Game-Day Buffalo Popcorn Recipe
Jan 05, 2017
More Results