30 Unexpected Outside-the-Box Pizza Ideas





Cheese Chicken Pizza Pockets

If you haven't yet made a pizza pockets for your family, this easy recipe is a great one to try. Start off with store-bought pizza dough and cut it into squares. Then top with a mixture of shredded chicken, mozzarella cheese, spinach, pepperoni and marinara sauce. Fold the dough on top of itself to make a triangle and bake. This recipe is sure to be on constant rotation in your house, we promise.

Recipe via Just a Taste

