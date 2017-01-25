Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Food

30 Unexpected Outside-the-Box Pizza Ideas

byJan 25, 2017
1 / 30

Cheese Chicken Pizza Pockets

If you haven't yet made a pizza pockets for your family, this easy recipe is a great one to try. Start off with store-bought pizza dough and cut it into squares. Then top with a mixture of shredded chicken, mozzarella cheese, spinach, pepperoni and marinara sauce. Fold the dough on top of itself to make a triangle and bake. This recipe is sure to be on constant rotation in your house, we promise.

Recipe via Just a Taste

Explore More: dinner, lunch
RELATED

24 Expert Moms on What They Eat for Breakfast
More from food

30 Unexpected Outside-the-Box Pizza Ideas

Jan 25, 2017

Pizza Monkey Bread
Jan 23, 2017

2-Ingredient Nutella Waffles
Jan 23, 2017

Irresistible Nutella Desserts
Jan 20, 2017

20 Juice and Smoothie Recipes to Keep You Healthy

Jan 19, 2017

The Coziest Chili Recipes
Jan 19, 2017

In the Kitchen with Amelia & Teddy: Cabbage and Cream on Toast
Jan 13, 2017

Easy Winter Comfort Foods
Jan 12, 2017

15 Snackadiums for Next-Level Game Day Parties
Jan 12, 2017
More Results