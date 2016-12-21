Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Your Sign's Luckiest Months in 2017

byDec 21, 2016
1 / 13

The best months for you in the New Year

Thank the stars that 2016 (and all its chaos) is coming to an end. The good news is that 2017 is ripe with planetary transitions that are guaranteed to not only bring you good luck, but clarity of mind and the passion to pursue your dreams. Find out which months (like February) have the transformative power to make your life feel incredible again.

Photo via Flickr/barnimages.com

