Your Sign's Friday the 13th Bad Luck Omen





1 / 13

Avoid bad luck this Friday the 13th

We know you're smart enough to not believe in silly superstitions concerning bad luck on a random Friday that happens to fall on the 13th day of the month ... or ARE YOU? Just in case you think there's a smidgen of truth to rumors of misfortune on this freakiest of Fridays, here is the one omen your sign needs to avoid at all costs.

Share This on Facebook?

Image via Flickr/Dave Wilson

Explore More: horoscopes