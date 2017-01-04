First Ladies of the Zodiac





1 / 13

start Rex / Rex USA

Find the FLOTUS who matches your star sign

The zodiac calendar is filled with amazing people from all walks of life. As inauguration day draws near, it's important to take a look back and learn about the prominent first ladies who graced our nation with their knowledge, wisdom and experience. Find out which presidential spouse matches your star sign, and see if you too could be FLOTUS material.

Share This on Facebook?

Explore More: horoscopes