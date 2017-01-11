The Hottest Celebrity Capricorn Dads





1 / 13

start Rex / Rex USA

These delicious daddies make astrology sexy

We can thank the stars and planetary alignments for gifting us with the following handsome Hollywood-and-beyond hunks. In the month of Capricorn, find out which celebrity men aren't just fun to look at, but are also fathers living that parenting lifestyle like the rest of us (but better, because they're super rich).

Share This on Facebook?

Explore More: celebrities, horoscopes