Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Horoscopes

The Hottest Celebrity Capricorn Dads

byJan 11, 2017
1 / 13
Rex / Rex USA

These delicious daddies make astrology sexy

We can thank the stars and planetary alignments for gifting us with the following handsome Hollywood-and-beyond hunks. In the month of Capricorn, find out which celebrity men aren't just fun to look at, but are also fathers living that parenting lifestyle like the rest of us (but better, because they're super rich).

Share This on Facebook?

Explore More: celebrities, horoscopes
RELATED

Here's How Your Sign Can Recommit to Resolutions
More from horoscopes

The Hottest Celebrity Capricorn Dads

Jan 11, 2017

Here's How Your Sign Can Recommit to Resolutions
Jan 09, 2017

The Most Stylish Golden Globe Winners by Star Sign
Jan 06, 2017

First Ladies of the Zodiac
Jan 04, 2017

What Your Sign Can Expect in 2017
Dec 23, 2016

Your Sign's Friday the 13th Bad Luck Omen
Dec 23, 2016

How Much Sex Should Your Star Sign Be Having?
Dec 22, 2016

Your Sign's Luckiest Months in 2017

Dec 21, 2016

The Cool Fitness Gadget Your Sign Needs
Dec 20, 2016
More Results