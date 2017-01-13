Oprah's Favorite Things for Each Star Sign





1 / 13

start Rex / Rex USA

Because who doesn't like receiving gifts?

In honor of Oprah Winfrey's birthday on January 29, we've assembled a list of some of her newest and coolest "favorite things" to share with you. Find out which of Oprah's faves we think your star sign will totally love—based on astrology (and science, of course).

Share This on Facebook?

Explore More: horoscopes