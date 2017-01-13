Which Tiny Home Matches Your Star Sign?





1 / 13

If childhood playhouses grew up, this is what they'd be

Tiny homes are officially a thing, and they're steadily growing in popularity, especially among the environmentally conscious crowd that wants to minimize their ecological footprint. They're also super small and can look like a storage shed when not made well, so style and design are important. If you're thinking about going tiny, here's a starter guide for the perfect, unique home for your star sign.

Share This on Facebook?

Photo via tinyhomebuilders

Explore More: home, horoscopes