One Way Your Sign Can Divorce-Proof Your Marriage

Love isn't easy, but it's always worth the extra effort. Sometimes, it can feel like you and your partner are disconnected and unable to find the thread that once tied you so closely together. Instead of unraveling, find the one important step your sign can take to divorce-proof your marriage and ensure that your relationship remains tightly woven until death do you part.
Photo via Flickr/Nom & Malc