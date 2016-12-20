Dad Recreates Wedding Photos With Daughter





A Bond That Never Breaks

When Ben Nunery and his wife, Ali, got married in 2009, they decided to take their wedding photos in the house they had just bought. Sadly, Ali passed away from cancer in 2011 at age 31, leaving behind her husband and little girl, Olivia.

As Ben and Olivia prepared to move to a new house this month, Ben decided to recreate his wedding photos with his daughter to honor his late wife and to say goodbye to that first house together. Click through to see all the photos.

(Now would be a good time to break out the tissues.)

