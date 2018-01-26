What Little White Lies Do Parents Tell Their Kids?

Remember when your parents said they had to "check the Halloween candy for poison" before you could have any and the next day half of it was missing? Or when Mom said the tooth fairy was real but she only came if you brushed your teeth every night without arguing?
Parents have been telling kids little white lies for ages. Why? For one reason, it's hilarious. To illustrate, watch these two girls as they hop into the back seat of their father's car after being sent on a hilarious mission to buy "blinker fluid" and a "bucket of steam."
Another reason parents might stretch the truth on occasion is to prevent injury. Supposing your toddler refuses to listen when you ask them not to jump on the couch. You could keep asking them to stop (because doing so has worked so well in the past) or you could just tell them that the invisible couch police are hiding underneath, waiting to write them a ticket.
Also, telling children that the ice cream truck only plays music when they are out of treats is a great way to get them to stop begging.
Nicole Cliffe, writer and co-founder of website The Toast with Mallory Ortberg, shared a similar story on Twitter earlier this week.
“We had so many great months of the kids thinking that Scooby Snacks were plain whole wheat crackers," she wrote. "Then a babysitter bought a box of Scooby fruit snacks and the whole system collapsed in under three minutes.”
The responses? Many and priceless.
One follower shared a fond memory of her brothers, who tricked her into believing they were raised by lions.
Another gave a great example of just how far a grown-up will go to avoid taking kids to an amusement park.
Sometimes, it's just fun to tamper with innocence and see how far you can take it.
It's even more entertaining when they have no idea what you mean.
As parents, we do what we must to preserve our sanity.
So what, if we tell a few lies?
Or limit screen time when kids should be playing outdoors?
We are parents, and it's our job to raise responsible and courteous children. It helps if you can laugh along the way.