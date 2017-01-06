20 Tricks For A Resolution Reboot





1 / 20

Get A Resolution +1

Change is hard enough, but making an epic change inyour life is nearly impossible if you go at it alone. Getting a resolution buddy can help you stay accountable and give you someone to vent to when the going gets tough.

Because let's face it, the going always gets tough.

Share this on Facebook?

Photograph by: Twenty20

Explore More: fitness, health, finance