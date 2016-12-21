Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Apple Cake with Dulce de Leche Drizzle

byDec 21, 2016
Photograph by Ericka Sanchez

Apple cake, a traditional Hanukkah treat, is a simple and delicious recipe that can please any crowd during the holidays whether you're celebrating Hanukkah or las posadas. It's a dense, decadent dessert and guests will love the welcoming cinnamon-sugar baked apple aroma that permeates your home. A drizzle of dulce de leche or cajeta (a goat's milk caramel which comes from Mexico) is the icing on the cake! Enjoy it with a steaming cup of strong, dark coffee for a special merienda feast.

RECIPE: Apple Cake with Dulce de Leche Drizzle

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

  • 5 McIntosh apples
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 3/4 cups flour, sifted
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1/3 cup orange juice
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 4 eggs
  • 1/2 cup dulce de leche or cajeta
  • 1/3 cup pecans, chopped (optional)
  • 1/3 cup walnuts, chopped (optional)

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350° F.
  2. Grease a 10" bundt pan with non-stick cooking spray.
  3. Peel, core and chop apples into bite-sized pieces.
  4. In a large mixing bowl, combine apples, cinnamon and sugar. Toss to combine and set aside.
  5. Stir together flour, baking powder and salt in a large mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together oil, orange juice, sugar and vanilla. Mix wet ingredients into the dry ones, then add eggs, one at a time. Scrape down the bowl to ensure all ingredients are incorporated.
  6. Pour half of batter into prepared pan. Spread half of apples over it. Pour the remaining batter over the apples and arrange the remaining apples on top.
  7. Bake for about 1 1/2 hours, or until a tester comes out clean. Cool completely before running knife between cake and pan, and unmolding onto a platter.
