Photograph by Ericka Sanchez
Apple cake, a traditional Hanukkah treat, is a simple and delicious recipe that can please any crowd during the holidays whether you're celebrating Hanukkah or las posadas. It's a dense, decadent dessert and guests will love the welcoming cinnamon-sugar baked apple aroma that permeates your home. A drizzle of dulce de leche or cajeta (a goat's milk caramel which comes from Mexico) is the icing on the cake! Enjoy it with a steaming cup of strong, dark coffee for a special merienda feast.
Love this? Follow us on Pinterest!
RECIPE: Apple Cake with Dulce de Leche Drizzle
Serves 8-10
Ingredients
- 5 McIntosh apples
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 3/4 cups flour, sifted
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 2 cups sugar
- 1/3 cup orange juice
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup dulce de leche or cajeta
- 1/3 cup pecans, chopped (optional)
- 1/3 cup walnuts, chopped (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- Grease a 10" bundt pan with non-stick cooking spray.
- Peel, core and chop apples into bite-sized pieces.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine apples, cinnamon and sugar. Toss to combine and set aside.
- Stir together flour, baking powder and salt in a large mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together oil, orange juice, sugar and vanilla. Mix wet ingredients into the dry ones, then add eggs, one at a time. Scrape down the bowl to ensure all ingredients are incorporated.
- Pour half of batter into prepared pan. Spread half of apples over it. Pour the remaining batter over the apples and arrange the remaining apples on top.
- Bake for about 1 1/2 hours, or until a tester comes out clean. Cool completely before running knife between cake and pan, and unmolding onto a platter.