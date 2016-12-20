24 Hacks That Will Make Your Life Better





A Signature Scent­

The most effective way to choose a signature scent is to think of a happy memory and start your aromatic journey from there. Get super nostalgic for your childhood when cookies bake in the oven? Look for scents with vanilla base notes. Love fresh flowers? Look for floral notes. Our pick? The scent experts at Le Labo, who are located online, in Los Angeles and in Barneys stores across the U.S., will work with your body chemistry to help you pick a fave.

