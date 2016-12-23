Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

New Year's Traditions Around the World

byLaura VogelDec 23, 2016
Greece

Greece is known for taking its traditions very seriously, and it’s no different on New Year’s. One custom is to hang a pomegranate—preferably blessed at the church beforehand—above one’s front door. Then, Kalo Podariko, otherwise known as “first footing” takes place. In this custom, the first person to cross the threshold after midnight should be pure of heart and innocent. Generally, children are chosen for the task. The person who enters after the “first footer” then takes the pomegranate and, with their right hand, smashes it onto the door. The number of seeds expelled by the fruit supposedly influences the home’s luck and prosperity for the coming year. So, the more seeds the better!

