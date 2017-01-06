20 Families Living in Tiny Homes

Everything you need to know about the whole pregnancy journey with advice from experts and other moms who've been there.
From the hilarious to the heartwarming to the latest and greatest parenting topics, we've got parenting covered.
We need to take care of ourselves, too! We've got delicious and easy recipes, the latest fashion and home decor trends, health topics that impact every woman and so much more. So grab a cup of coffee and dig in.
It truly takes a village to raise a child, and we're here for you! Link up with a community of moms just like you and learn about fabulous events in your area plus amazing product giveaways, discounts and more!
The Kasl family is making a home out of 207 square feet. The family of four resides in Shakopee, Minn., in their small abode. They have made the most of their space with two lofts — one for the parents and one for the kids — that are connected by an elevated walkway. They plan on expanding and building small houses for their kids when they are older.
Image via Tumbleweed Houses