20 Families Living in Tiny Homes

Kasl Family

The Kasl family is making a home out of 207 square feet. The family of four resides in Shakopee, Minn., in their small abode. They have made the most of their space with two lofts — one for the parents and one for the kids — that are connected by an elevated walkway. They plan on expanding and building small houses for their kids when they are older.

Image via Tumbleweed Houses