Travel Year in Review 2016

Everything you need to know about the whole pregnancy journey with advice from experts and other moms who've been there.
From the hilarious to the heartwarming to the latest and greatest parenting topics, we've got parenting covered.
We need to take care of ourselves, too! We've got delicious and easy recipes, the latest fashion and home decor trends, health topics that impact every woman and so much more. So grab a cup of coffee and dig in.
It truly takes a village to raise a child, and we're here for you! Link up with a community of moms just like you and learn about fabulous events in your area plus amazing product giveaways, discounts and more!
More people than ever chose to put their hard-earned dollars toward travel over retail goods this past summer. According to Skift—a leader in travel data analysis—there was a "seismic shift in consumer spending," with travel sales in July showing an 8.6 percent increase as compared to July 2015. Travel in the domestic U.S. was especially strong, says Skift, likely due to safety concerns in Europe.