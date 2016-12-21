Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Travel Year in Review 2016

byDec 21, 2016
A Hot Commodity

More people than ever chose to put their hard-earned dollars toward travel over retail goods this past summer. According to Skift—a leader in travel data analysis—there was a "seismic shift in consumer spending," with travel sales in July showing an 8.6 percent increase as compared to July 2015. Travel in the domestic U.S. was especially strong, says Skift, likely due to safety concerns in Europe.

