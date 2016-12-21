29 Small Victories for Today's Parents





You Got This

Sometimes life presents us with moments that rock our parenting world even if in reality they aren't that big of a deal. These are the moments when we find ourselves saying "yes" quietly or aloud, convinced that we've finally got this parenting gig down—or at least it isn't as hard as we thought. I'm sharing a few of them and sending you a virtual high five because mamas (and papas) we've got this!