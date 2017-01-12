Kid-Friendly Super Bowl Crafts





1 / 10

Flick Football

If you're looking for a crafty activity that will keep the kids (or adults) entertained for hours, you've found it with this "Flick Football" game by Made With Happy. The only supplies needed are a brown paper, a paper cup, bendy straws, tape and scissors—plus some Goldfish or your favorite snack for keeping score.

Photo via Made With Happy

