Kid-Friendly Super Bowl Crafts

by& Jan 12, 2017
Flick Football

If you're looking for a crafty activity that will keep the kids (or adults) entertained for hours, you've found it with this "Flick Football" game by Made With Happy. The only supplies needed are a brown paper, a paper cup, bendy straws, tape and scissors—plus some Goldfish or your favorite snack for keeping score.

Photo via Made With Happy

