12 Home Resolutions to Make This Year

Everything you need to know about the whole pregnancy journey with advice from experts and other moms who've been there.
From the hilarious to the heartwarming to the latest and greatest parenting topics, we've got parenting covered.
We need to take care of ourselves, too! We've got delicious and easy recipes, the latest fashion and home decor trends, health topics that impact every woman and so much more. So grab a cup of coffee and dig in.
It truly takes a village to raise a child, and we're here for you! Link up with a community of moms just like you and learn about fabulous events in your area plus amazing product giveaways, discounts and more!
While making a vow to lose five pounds or hit the gym may be the mainstay of new year's resolutions, don't overlook how life-changing a more organized living space can feel. Plus, making a change to your home , even if it just means cleaning out a junk drawer, brings about that instant gratification needed to make a resolution stick and keep your momentum going. Try one, five or all twelve of these home resolutions and watch as your focus, energy and overall happiness at home reap the benefits.