31-Day Clutter-Free Challenge





Clutter Be Gone

Clutter: It's the bane of every organizational aspiration. From the growing pile of mail on the kitchen counter to the closet of clothes you vow you'll someday wear again, the more our unwanted, unused stuff stacks up, the more burdensome it becomes. To jump-start our current clutter-free quest, we sought the expertise of professional organizer Katie Donohue of Placed by Katie Donohue, who helped us to create a 31 day-by-day plan— organized by sections of the house—to minimize clutter in simple, easy-to-complete steps. But the plan only works so long as you remember this crucial habit: "Clutter arises from not being mindful of what we have around us," says Donohue. "The way to get rid of it is to carefully look at what we use and what we don't use. Anything in that latter category must leave the house." (And, yes, the garage or basement counts as the house.) Let the clutter-free challenge begin!

