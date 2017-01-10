20 Best Movie Theme Songs Ever





1 / 20

'Titanic' (1997)

Celine Dion, "My Heart Will Go On"

The story of Jack, Rose and the sinking ship stole every teen girl's heart in the late '90s, as did its sweeping (some might say sappy) theme song. It's one of the best-selling singles ever and won the 1997 Academy Award for Best Original Song and a host of awards at the 1998 Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year.

Photo via Paramount Pictures/Photofest

Love this? Follow us on Pinterest.

Explore More: movie reviews