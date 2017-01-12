Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

16 Amazing Post-Divorce Things No One Tells You

Jan 12, 2017
Your kids are better off

If you're wondering if you've damaged your kids for good by getting divorced, you may have nothing to worry about. While many children do experience negative effects at first, including anxiety, anger and shock, most kids bounce back. In the long-term, kids of divorced parents tend to do as well as kids of married parents. In fact, if you were in a high-discord marriage, children tend to experience divorce as a welcome relief. Another study by Jonathan Gruber, an MIT economist, also found that kids of parents who decided to stay together instead of divorce were worse off 40 years later when it came to their educational attainment, earnings and fate of their own marriages.

RELATED: I Stopped Apologizing to My Kids for Our Divorce and Started Explaining

