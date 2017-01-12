20 Everyday Acts That Divorce-Proof Your Marriage





1 / 20

Keep Things Spicy

Sure every married couple can relate to being too busy for sex, but it's tough to stay intimate when you're not getting intimate.

So unless you're married to Sting or some other Tantric sex expert, hitting the sheets with the hubs doesn't actually take that long. Carve out some time for sex and keep it interesting. If you're bored, so is he.

Share this on Facebook?

Explore More: divorce, advice, marriage