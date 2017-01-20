20 Presidential Pets

Everything you need to know about the whole pregnancy journey with advice from experts and other moms who've been there.
President Barack Obama and the First Lady fulfilled the promise to their daughters to get a dog if they moved into the White House. First, the Obamas welcomed Bo (left) to their family in 2009, and Sunny (right) joined the family in 2013. The Obama family decided to get Sunny as a companion for Bo, who was starting to look a little sad. They are great pals and very popular on social media.
Image via thewhitehouse/Instagram