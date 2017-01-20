Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Lifestyle

20 Presidential Pets

byJan 20, 2017
1 / 20

Sunny and Bo Obama

President Barack Obama and the First Lady fulfilled the promise to their daughters to get a dog if they moved into the White House. First, the Obamas welcomed Bo (left) to their family in 2009, and Sunny (right) joined the family in 2013. The Obama family decided to get Sunny as a companion for Bo, who was starting to look a little sad. They are great pals and very popular on social media.

Share This on Facebook?

Image via thewhitehouse/Instagram

Explore More: pets
RELATED

13 Books to Help Kids Feel Good About Themselves and Their Bodies
More from lifestyle

20 Presidential Pets
Jan 20, 2017

Why I'm Taking my 8-Year-Old to the Washington March

Jan 17, 2017

3 iPhone Photo Tricks Every Mom Needs to Know
Jan 17, 2017

How Being a SAHM is One of the Most Feminist Things You Can Do
Jan 17, 2017

Mompreneur Reisha Delug Moves From FarmBox to Tea Boxes
Jan 13, 2017

Kid-Friendly Super Bowl Crafts
Jan 12, 2017

20 Everyday Acts That Divorce-Proof Your Marriage
Jan 12, 2017

16 Amazing Post-Divorce Things No One Tells You
Jan 12, 2017

12 Home Resolutions to Make This Year
Jan 12, 2017
More Results