How Being a SAHM is One of the Most Feminist Things You Can Do

When my first son was born 10 years ago, I took the semester off from my college teaching job, with plans to return eventually. But when I looked into childcare options, I found that I would actually lose money by paying a babysitter while I worked, and so my husband and I decided that I would stay home with my son.
There was certainly a part of me that instantly fell in love with that idea. My son and I were attached at the hip (and the boob for that matter!), and I couldn’t really imagine anyone taking care of him besides me.
But there was another part of me that worried profoundly—not just about finances, or the future of my career, but about my place in the world as a woman. I was raised by a single mom who was an unabashed feminist in her own way. She told me that I could be anything I wanted to be regardless of the sex I was born into. She taught me that women were strong, amazing people with immeasurable strength.
And she taught me that it wasn’t wise to rely on a man for money, or much of anything.
RELATED: The Loneliness That Comes With Being a SAHM
I trusted my husband, and he supported whatever choice made sense for our family, but it was definitely difficult to feel totally comfortable relying on him financially 100%. Ever since I was a senior in high school, I’d worked, and I couldn’t really relax into the idea of not contributing to our family’s finances.
Not only that, but I’d worked my way up in my career as a writer and college instructor, and was finally getting to the point where I thought maybe I’d start publishing in more distinguished literary journals, and would start applying for full-time professorships.
To be perfectly honest, when I thought about being a SAHM, especially before my son was born, I thought of it as quite the opposite of feminist. To be a mom meant letting all your ambitions slide away into a dark abyss. It meant giving up your identity, your needs, your voice, and basically becoming a slave to your family.
But I soon found that being a SAHM mom was actually totally empowering, and a very feminist venture indeed.
In fact, having been home with my kids in some form or another for a decade now, I can say that doing so is perhaps the most feminist thing I have ever done.
Being a SAHM mom means so much more than being mommy-in-chief. I do my fair share of cuddling, listening, nurturing, and tending. But I am also a top-notch scheduler, seasoned chef, chauffeur extraordinaire, on-the-fly math and science tutor, resident health expert, conflict resolution specialist and well-versed psychotherapist.
If raising two feminist boys isn’t feminist enough for you, then I don’t know what is.
And the most miraculous part of it all? I do many of those things all at once. I’m a brilliant multitasker. And I do it all on about six or seven hours of broken sleep. Also? I work 12 hour shifts most days, with zero co-workers past the age of 10.
Maybe one of the most profound and utterly feminist things I’ve learned is to be a loud, passionate, advocate for my family. From fighting with our health insurance company so that my kids get the proper asthma medication, to calling up their school to complain of a bully, I have learned more than ever what it means to have a strong voice in the world—for my children, and for myself.
I am not a doormat. My family doesn’t walk all over me. As the mom of two boys, I am unwilling to play the role of servant in their lives—not just because I literally don’t have the time to wait on them hand and foot, but because that is not the image of a woman I want them to see.
RELATED: 14 Things I’ve Nailed In The First Year of Motherhood
I am teaching my sons that everyone in a household contributes to chores, not just the mom. By the same token, I am teaching them that expressing one’s feelings and being kind and considerate is not just something reserved for women. I am teaching them to see beyond the confines of one’s assigned gender role.
If raising two feminist boys isn’t feminist enough for you, then I don’t know what is.
Most of all, I have learned that life is long and careers aren’t over just because you take a break from them to raise your kid. Remember how I said being a SAHM has made me a master multitasker? Well, in the past few years, I’ve carved out a career for myself as a freelance writer that allows me to stay home with my kids and work.
I’m using the writing skills I honed all those years ago, and making more money than I ever made as a part-time college instructor. Most of all, I’m my own boss, and I’m doing it on my own schedule, on my own terms, all while getting to play the role I have chosen to play in my family.
When it comes down to it, feminism is about owning your life, making your own choices, and not letting the gender you were born into determine your ability to achieve your goals and aspirations in life.
And if being a SAHM is part of that picture for you, you’ll rock it as the most badass feminist in the house.