Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Lifestyle

The Five Sexiest Words My Husband Texted Me

byJan 23, 2017
Photograph by Twenty20

I was standing on a street corner, waiting for the light to change, when I felt my phone vibrate. I almost didn't check it because I thought it was another push notification from a news outlet informing me of more depressing news around the world. And my day wasn't much better—my afternoon sitter had just given me notice and the orthodontist had emailed to confirm that my insurance would cover a paltry percent of my daughter's braces.

As I pulled out my phone with my gloved hand, I was thinking about whether there was enough leftover chili to get through one more dinner and how the hell I was going to find a new after-school babysitter.

RELATED: 10 Signs You're a Parent On a Date Night

The text was from my husband. I read it as I stepped off the curb when the light turned green. I can only imagine what the line of cars parked at the light thought as they saw a woman doing grande jetes through the intersection, while also pumping her fist and whooping.

As a former Catholic school girl, I remain a thoroughly prudish, middle-aged, Midwestern woman. I've never sexted in my life and never received a dick pic—though I once accidentally clicked on a picture of disgraced Senator Anthony Weiner's private parts in 2011. I'm sex positive and believe in pleasure, but I'm also think those activities should be private, and not conducted on devices that could be subject to hacking.

Apparently, my husband believes otherwise.

I picked up my pace and ran the remaining half a mile home, where I knew my husband would be waiting. The kids weren't due home for another 30 minutes. If I hurried, I could have some time alone.

Honestly, what could be hotter?

I burst through the door and found him in the kitchen, casually flipping through the mail. How could he be so casual after sending me that text? Was he now going to play hard to get?

"Well?" I said. I got your text. That was hot. Super hot."

He raised his eyebrows. "Hot? Really?"

"Um, yes."

Lifestyle

20 Everyday Acts That Divorce-Proof Your Marriage

The Kids

12 Moms Tell Us the Best Parts of Each Childhood Stage

The Kids

How I Taught My Kids to Let Me Pee in Peace

"That's all it took?"

I nodded, and he laughed before turning his attention back to the bills. When he looked up again, he seemed confused about why I was removing my clothing in the kitchen moments before the kids returned home.

"Honey," he asked, holding the gas bill. "What are you doing?"

"Responding to your text. I'm not kidding: Those were the five hottest words I've ever read."

Unfortunately, the kids returned home before the situation could escalate.

RELATED: What Foreplay for Moms Really Looks Like

Maybe he wasn't trying to be sexy, but can't we all agree that it's super hot when your husband sends a text that says this: I FOUND A NEW SITTER.

Honestly, what could be hotter?

I can't think of anything sexier than having my husband take a childcare burden off my shoulders. Within hours of losing our sitter, he'd found another candidate, run a background check, and set up an interview. While my husband is a fantastic partner who has always shared the childcare equally, finding sitters has generally been under my jurisdiction. For him to totally take that burden off my plate before I had to set up a profile on a childcare website, interview lots of people, and fret about finding someone in time was pure ecstasy. I'm only half kidding when I say that this text was orgasmic.

And I'm only half kidding when I say that the kids returned home before the situation could escalate.

Share this on Facebook?

RELATED

10 Signs You're A Parent On Date Night
More from lifestyle

The Five Sexiest Words My Husband Texted Me
Jan 23, 2017

10 Signs You're A Parent On Date Night
Jan 23, 2017

25 Pets in Need of a Hug
Jan 20, 2017

'Equity' Screenwriter Amy Fox Talks Feminism and Motherhood
Jan 20, 2017

20 Presidential Pets
Jan 20, 2017

Why I'm Taking my 8-Year-Old to the Washington March

Jan 17, 2017

3 iPhone Photo Tricks Every Mom Needs to Know
Jan 17, 2017

How Being a SAHM is One of the Most Feminist Things You Can Do
Jan 17, 2017

Mompreneur Reisha Delug Moves From FarmBox to Tea Boxes
Jan 13, 2017
More Results