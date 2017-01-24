20 of Our Favorite Disney Dogs

Everything you need to know about the whole pregnancy journey with advice from experts and other moms who've been there.
From the hilarious to the heartwarming to the latest and greatest parenting topics, we've got parenting covered.
We need to take care of ourselves, too! We've got delicious and easy recipes, the latest fashion and home decor trends, health topics that impact every woman and so much more. So grab a cup of coffee and dig in.
It truly takes a village to raise a child, and we're here for you! Link up with a community of moms just like you and learn about fabulous events in your area plus amazing product giveaways, discounts and more!
Percy was one pompous pup, no doubt about it. However, we can't imagine "Pocahontas" without him. The stubborn pooch started out as belonging to Governor John Ratcliffe and living the high life. After becoming frenemies with Meeko the raccoon, Percy realized that maybe life with the English wasn't all it was cracked up to be and switched sides. Let's be real, it was definitely the right move to make. Team Pocahontas!
Image via YouTube