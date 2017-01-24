Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Lifestyle

20 of Our Favorite Disney Dogs

Jan 24, 2017
1 / 20

Percy

Percy was one pompous pup, no doubt about it. However, we can't imagine "Pocahontas" without him. The stubborn pooch started out as belonging to Governor John Ratcliffe and living the high life. After becoming frenemies with Meeko the raccoon, Percy realized that maybe life with the English wasn't all it was cracked up to be and switched sides. Let's be real, it was definitely the right move to make. Team Pocahontas!

Image via YouTube

