The Funniest Delivery Room Photo We've Ever Seen

byJul 13, 2017
Photograph by Twenty20

Kat Armendariz is a really talented photographer. Just scroll through her Instagram feed and you'll see what we mean. Many of her photos convey an otherworldly vibe, but the photo that is garnering her all kinds of virtual attention—a selfie she took while her sister was in labor—is remarkable because it is SO of this world. It just doesn’t get more real than this.

Fair warning: Put down your drink because we can't be held responsible for you spitting it out all over your screen.

Photograph by Kat Armendariz

In an incredibly well-timed selfie, Armendariz sports an adorable, cheeky grin while her sister Kimberly Ramirez is in the throes of labor. It’s the kind of picture that only a sister can get away with taking and posting online without getting killed, no?

For the most part, the internet has responded to the image with peals of laughter because that ish is so real, it’s hilarious! But we all know that the internet loves to be indignant as often as possible, which means there have been some not-so-amused reactions, like “IF someone took my picture while I was in labor, I would make a point of keeping my placenta just so I could throw it at them” or “If you're already starving for attention this much, just wait for the baby to steal your thunder once it has come out.”

Here’s the thing, Ramirez signed off on the picture. "She wasn't in too much pain at first, so she thought it was pretty funny. I told her I was going to do it, she just started the oxytocin and the labor pains began almost instantly," Armendariz told Mashable. "She started to feel it and right when she was like, 'Oh my god, I can't take this,' I took the photo."

Perfect sisterly timing, don’t you think?

Also, for those who might think that Armendariz was being insensitive to her sister’s pain, it should be noted that Armendariz has five children of her own so she's fully aware of the agonizing pain labor can bring.

She’s also taken much more flattering pictures of her sister—like this one.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVwIKDJBxXa/

Ramirez gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, who one day will most likely have this photo used against him because it's a great way to show him the amount of pain his mama went through to bring him into this world. We bet he'll find it hilarious too—if he inherited his aunt's wicked sense of humor.

