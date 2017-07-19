Check Your Refrigerator Because There's a Huge Hot Dog Recall

Got hot dogs? If the answer is yes, then you’ve got to go check them right now to make sure they aren’t part of the more than 7 million pounds of hot dogs and sausage items that Marathon Enterprises Inc. is recalling because they “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments.”
The recall was issued after some consumers complained about finding small pieces of bone in some of the products. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a statement that one "minor oral injury" has been reported. Minor or not, OUCH!
Now, let’s get to how to keep your family safe and what you should be looking for to make sure that no one takes a bite out of something that might bite back.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Most of the products were sold under the Sabrett brand name. Other brand names also being recalled include Stew Leonard’s, Papaya King, 1906 Premium, Windmill, Western Beef and Nathan’s Private Label. You can find the full list of affected products here.
- The products were shipped nationwide.
- The beef and pork sausages being recalled were produced between March 17 and July 4, 2017.
- The establishment number on the affected products reads “EST. 8845” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
- The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Do not consume them.
- If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact John Terminello, Consumer Relations, at 1-800-SABRETT Monday thru Friday 8:30am to 5:15pm.
Again, if you have any hot dogs or sausage products in your fridge, be safe and go check your labels.