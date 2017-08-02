The Weird Connection Between Birth Month and Your Baby's Personality

Is there a connection between the time of year your baby was born and their personality and mental health? About a half a dozen studies in the last six years or so have tried to figure it out. But if you’re thinking this sounds a lot like astrology, it’s not.
Astrology is about the position of celestial bodies at birth and how that positioning affects personality. What we’re talking about here has nothing to do with your actual birth date or astrological sign, or where celestial bodies were hangin’ out when you were born. What we’re talking about has to do with what season you were born—spring, summer, fall or winter—and how seasonal changes in the environment can affect fetal development and health as an adult.
And? Well, here are some of the fascinating findings related to birth seasons:
Spring babies born in March, April and May tend to be optimistic and see the bright side of things. But—wait for it—spring babies also tend to be more susceptible to clinical depression, with May babies having the highest rate of depression.
Summer babies born in June, July and August are more likely to have higher birth weights and be taller. They also swing between high and low moods quickly, but don't fret, as it isn't a warning sign of something more serious like bipolar disorder. In fact, babies born in August have the lowest rates of bipolar diagnosis.
Fall babies born in September, October and November have lower rates of depression—with those born in November having the lowest rate. They're also less likely to develop bipolar disorder. Good for them, but there is a caveat: They tend to be grouchy. So if you're irritating someone born in the fall, maybe it’s them and not you at all.
Winter babies born in December, January and February have higher levels of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, seasonal affective disorder and depression. On the bright side, winter babies are not as irritable as fall babies, and more celebrities have January and February birthdays than any other months.
Also, interesting to note is that babies born during extreme heat or cold develop more cases of heart disease and diabetes.
Does this mean that parents need to start planning what season to have a baby so that the baby doesn’t grow up to have clinical depression, heart disease, diabetes or be grouchy AF?
No, none of these findings are conclusive. For now, it’s simply interesting to note some of the patterns.